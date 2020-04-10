We will not be celebrating Easter as we have done in the past. Our churches are closed, and we are confined to our homes. The very first Easter was not in a crowded worship space with singing and praising. On the very first Easter the disciples were locked in their homes. It was dangerous for them to come out, and they were afraid. If they left their homes, their lives and the lives of their loved ones might be at risk. Alone in their homes they dared to believe that hope was possible. Eventually they were able to leave their homes and they celebrated by spreading the good news and love of Jesus the Risen Lord.
This year we might get to experience a taste of what the first Easter was like. Always remember that God's love is the most powerful of all and he will not forsake us.
Don Shaw
Washington