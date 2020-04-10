Another winter has come and gone, and spring has arrived. This is certainly a spring none of us will forget. Easter is upon us, and so is Good Friday, soon to play its part. It feels as if America and all the world is living a recurring Good Friday, every day. We wonder will we find our way back to any type of normalcy. The world has stopped for us. Some of us, of course, were not around for the previous dark days of disease and something that knocked on your door of life and took its hold. A lot of people in all areas of our world suffered this terrible thing. Has it given us anything back in return, or has it just taken at its discretion? We’ve learned a grocery product holds its weight in gold, a job provided more than just a paycheck, and learning to live like a Hobbit was our new way of life.
I don’t know how many people believe in the true meaning of Easter, or feel that religion should be hushed to not offend one another, but through all these dark days of what I feel has been Good Friday for humans on earth, which one cannot possibly compare to the real thing, we will see that Easter morning of which a new day will present itself, we shall open up our doors, walk outside amongst one another again and proclaim an eternal awareness and familiarity that love, above all, rules and prevails.
I truly believe it is no coincidence that the curve is flattening somewhat and it is Eastertime.
Alison Marth-Stevens
Richeyville