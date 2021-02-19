Dave Ball, Washington County's GOP chair, is showing his disregard for what it means for a politician to "represent" the people who elected him or her. Ball's logic of voting against conscience and against the Constitution is not what America is about. Otherwise, we might still have slavery, and women might still be prohibited from voting.
The 19th Amendment hinged on one vote of a Tennessee General Assembly member. His name was Harry Burn, who cast the deciding vote for Tennessee, the deciding state for final ratification. You folks of Dave's region should take a close look at Dave Ball, and decide if he is truly American.
Your county is named after General and President Washington, who always tried to do the "right thing," including keeping his army together in the frigid cold of Valley Forge.
When conscience voting is no longer allowed in government vote, woe to America! Trump told 30,000 lies or falsehoods while in office. Documented!
Gerald Johannsen
Carlsbad, Calif.