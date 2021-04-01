A shout-out of thanks
Just read my morning edition of the Observer-Reporter{/em}. And I’d like to publicly thank for the Satterfields for delivery of my paper daily and their outstanding service.
And, thanks to all the volunteers turning out to make the vaccine distribution “painless.” The O-R has done a great job of recognizing the folks in the Behind the Mask articles. The people at our hospitals are the unsung heroes.
But I would be remiss if not mentioning the other unsung heroes at the facilities: the IT folks who kept the computers and their relative medical machinations running; the maintenance folks making sure everything is running; the dietary staff that delivers the nourishment to healing patients; and the clerical and administrative staff who input the tons of information that’s received and disseminated. These are also the unsung heroes. Thank you one and all.
Bless you and all the workers at our hospitals and treatment facilities.
Barry Andrews
Washington{&end}