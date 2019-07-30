A sense of humor can carry you a long way
Several Sundays ago my friend Gary Stout gave an analysis of trends in international relations (July 15). Turning to the UK, he characterized Boris Johnson as a political jokester.
Having had the chance to meet Johnson and discuss several of his books, I can assure you he is person of considerable depth and breadth.
By the bye: I see the queen asked him to form a government as her prime minister.
I guess a sense of humor can carry you a long way.
Steven R. Wolf
Washington