I am writing this letter to propose a new and innovative way to deal with drivers who receive multiple DUI convictions, an all-too-common phenomenon. I have aired this possible way to help remedy what I perceive as a societal epidemic to many people and it is usually received as a joke, but the suggestion is totally serious. What is being suggested is akin to seizure of assets by governments or agencies when those assets have been acquired by or are used during an illegal activity.
The multiple step approach that follows is meant to discourage this behavior. DUI conviction 1 would result in a $2,000 fine and loss of license for one year; a second conviction, $5,000 fine and use of a breath-activated locking system on the starter for two years. A third conviction would result in a $7,000 fine and permanent confiscation of the vehicle, no matter who owns it. The only exceptions to the loss of the vehicle would be if the vehicle is a rental or is stolen. In either of those cases, four months in jail would be substituted. A fourth conviction would result in vehicle confiscation, two years in jail, loss of license for five years after leaving jail, during which time the perpetrator would be subject to random blood testing. Any failed test would result in an immediate return to jail for six months, and after release would begin another five years of random blood testing. All penalties would be mandatory and without exception.
The basic idea is that, while it is easy to drive without a license, it is very difficult to drive without a car. It would also make friends and relatives much less liable to lend a car to anyone with DUI convictions. Driving is a privilege, not a right, and we must find a way to protect society and its citizens from this unconscionable, needless, and thoughtless threat.
Stanley Myers
Washington