It seems that some of our local businesses no longer extend common courtesy and apply the Golden Rule of treating others the way they would want to be treated.
More specifically, not one, but two local veterinary services failed to notify me regarding the status of pets that had undergone surgical procedures. Both said they were "too busy" to call to provide notification that my beloved animals, which I view as members of my family, were OK and in recovery. Wouldn't those veterinary employees want to be given the courtesy of a simple phone call about their own pets' condition?
Another local business, a restaurant that I have patronized for many years, has treated me with disrespect on different occasions, seating me behind a swinging kitchen door in a nearly empty restaurant. When I brought this to the manager's attention, I was met with various excuses and rudeness. I will not return, and will spend my money at places that value me and my business.
I am hopeful that business owners take note: Please extend the Golden Rule to all of your customers, or risk going out of business.