The Rev. Joseph Lewandowski wrote in his May letter to the editor that he doesn't know whom conservatives are trying to take the country back from. Let me see if I can help.
First of all, Reverend, if you'd take your blinders off, you'd realize that the inmates are running the asylum. Some examples: representatives of both political parties recently agreed to send $40 billion to Ukraine when we're over $30 trillion in debt, and secondly, there are people here who are hurting badly with inflation running about 8.5%.
Next, there are those trying to convince the rest of us that there's no difference between men and women. Calvin Klein ran an ad on Mother's Day, depicting a pregnant transgender man about to give birth. Reverend, if you're truly a man of God, you should know that the Bible says, "God made them male and female." Men cannot give birth – end of story! If I walk into my doctor's office and tell him I identify as a frost-free G.E. refrigerator, he's going tell me I'm nuts. If I walk in and tell him I identify as a woman, he's required to play along. You are what God made you and you cannot change that! It's written in every cell of your body! Trust the science!
Then, our current administration is sending pallets of baby formula to Mexico, when it's badly needed here. No pushback from the Republicans is happening at all. Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsak says that there are 61,670 farm families on the brink of financial ruin. The current administration has also canceled more natural gas and oil exploration permits in recent weeks with gasoline about $4.40 a gallon in most places. We have people threatening our Supreme Court justices over the supposed right to kill their next of kin. Medical privacy has nothing to do with this at all. If that were the case, you could kill anybody you desired and claim "medical privacy." Ladies, that baby in your womb is a gift from almighty God and not an enemy to be murdered.
These are the people we must take America back from!
John A. Quayle
North Franklin