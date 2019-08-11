On Sunday (Aug. 4), I read the op-ed by Kent James stating his case for impeachment proceedings. To the average reader, it is impressive and lays out reasons why the Democrats should not be fearful and impeach President Trump. However, his case totally falls apart when he states that Trump needs to be impeached because he is dangerous.
One of his claims is that Trump said here were "good people" among the Nazis at Charlottesville. A quick fact check shows that there was a group there protesting the taking-down of the Robert E. Lee statue who were peacefully protesting and were good people (not part of the Nazi group). Mr. James only wants to read a one-sided media slant to the story. This glaring error makes it clear: James did not do his homework.
What is dangerous is having those in are educational institutions that are as partisan as Kent James.
Brian Day
Washington