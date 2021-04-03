A few questions for Reschenthaler
At long last, I finally am in agreement with Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (“Pennsylvanians Deserve Answers,” March 31, Observer-Reporter).
We deserve to know why, on the very day of the Capitol insurrection you refused to acknowledge that a free and fair election was held in Pennsylvania, thereby trying to invalidate the votes of Republican and Democratic voters alike. We deserve to know why you voted against stimulus checks, money for businesses, veterans, schools and health care to get past the pandemic. There was no hesitation by you when the first CARES Act was passed which gave $500 billion to undisclosed corporations.
I could go on, but the real questions that need to be answered is who you really represent and why you were ever elected.
David Jones
Washington