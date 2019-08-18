A few points to ponder
Two Observer-Reporter articles appearing on separate occasions piqued my interest.
The first, “Greene County Conservation District to hold rain barrel workshop,” appeared July 19. Participants were being instructed to construct their own rain barrels from materials provided by the district. The articles explains the rain barrels “help manage storm water run-off and flooding while providing plenty of water for gardens and other household tasks.”
Local residents commonly use the word “quicksand” in describing soil conditions in Cumberland Township. For example, earlier this year, I drove through the local Laurel Point Cemetery. A work crew using a small backhoe was excavating an interment site. When the backhoe bucket was retracted from the excavation, swung to one side and emptied, only water came out of the bucket. Question: How many rain barrels would be necessary to rectify that problem? And who would make the barrels?
Virtually 40 years ago, the Cumberland Township 1980 Comprehensive Plan addressed the local storm water problems and urged development of a storm water management program. Since then, no action has been taken. The need was bounced like a hot potato from one entity to another. The current solution is homemade rain barrels.
The second article is a July 25 letter to the editor, “Conservatives are not heartless.” The letter is a diatribe denouncing the Democratic Party penned by what I call a dyed-in-the-wool “Trump-eter.”
A statement reads: “The reason college is so expensive is because of government interventions and funding. When they start throwing money around to pay for things the cost rises. If government stayed out of it, it would be affordable to everyone who wanted it.”
Attention is called to the foregoing “first article,” which addresses the last 40 years of government nonintervention in storm water and related troubles. I fail to see any Utopian effect. Does anyone else see it?
Trump-eters would do well to veer off Amendment II of the U.S. Constitution in order to ponder the phrase in the preamble that reads “promote the general welfare.”
Paul Lagojda
Carmichaels