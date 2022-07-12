Great Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently resigned his position due to increasing pressure from those within his own Conservative Party who found him to be no longer capable of leadership.
How much better off the United States would have been if as occurred during the Watergate scandal with President Richard Nixon, Donald Trump had been forced out by honorable Republicans who recognized his thorough corruption, moral bankruptcy, and impeachable criminal conduct.
Sadly, we see that this is a very different era in our country, a time in which our cherished democracy has never been so fragile. There are few honorable Republicans who are willing to risk their political future, the wrath of a bellicose Donald Trump, and their physical safety to call out the man who continues to hold the country hostage to his widely believed despicable lie, that he was the rightful winner of the 2020 presidential election.
Great Britain has now laid a path to its future while its ally across the pond struggles to keep its system of governance from falling into a cesspool.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township