A big step toward conserving Pennsylvania wldlife
I was glad to see the recent coverage of state Rep. Jason Ortitay’s House Resolution 87, which takes a big step toward conserving and protecting Pennsylvania’s wildlife population.
Monarch butterflies, black bears, and lynx are just some of the species that call the commonwealth’s forests home. Unfortunately, development – our roads, sprawl and other infrastructure – breaks up their natural habitat, making it harder for animals to find food and shelter, resulting in higher rates of extinction.
This habitat fragmentation has disastrous consequences for us humans, too. As more wildlife are forced to cross busy roads, the greater the risk of collision. Pennsylvania leads the nation in deer-collision insurance claims. To keep the roads safe and protect natural habitats, we can implement wildlife corridors. They can take many forms, including highway overpasses, a wetland strip between parking lots, or patches of milkweed on the side of a road. Wildlife corridors decrease the risk of human-wildlife conflict while allowing animals to safely migrate between habitats.
That’s why it was critical that members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly recently passed a bipartisan resolution in support of a study to measure the numerous benefits of wildlife corridors. Thank you to state Ortitay, as well as state Rep. Mary Jo Daley of Montgomery County, for sponsoring this essential resolution. I hope the Legislature continues the good work to protect Pennsylvania’s invaluable wildlife.