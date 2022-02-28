A new congressional redistricting map has been submitted, apparently giving Rep. Guy Reschenthaler the opportunity to be an absentee representative to even more voters than ever.
Hooray.
David Jones
Washington
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A new congressional redistricting map has been submitted, apparently giving Rep. Guy Reschenthaler the opportunity to be an absentee representative to even more voters than ever.
Hooray.
David Jones
Washington