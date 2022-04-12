If there is an honor roll that includes members of Congress who act with the interest of the public at heart, it is occupied by Republican U.S. Sens. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, and Mitt Romney: three individuals who despite the hyper-partisan environment which exists today, did the right thing in voting for distinguished Judge Ketanji Brown-Jackson to be the next Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Despite the efforts to smear her, which were undertaken primarily by Republican firebrands Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and Lindsey Graham, Brown emerged from the muck with her head held high.
Ketanji Brown Jackson is a highly distinguished, extraordinarily qualified candidate with no legitimate skeletons in her closet. She maintained dignity, composure, poise, and grace as she was goaded by her foes on the Senate Judiciary Committee whose line of "questioning" was nothing more than grandstanding undertaken as an audition for the Republican nomination for president in 2024.
Collins and Murkowski appropriately condemned the confirmation process for the Supreme Court as broken and dysfunctional.
President Biden got his wish for the approval of Judge Jackson to be bipartisan. The Court and the country will be better for it. It is a shame and a disgrace that more Republicans refused to get on board with their three honorable colleagues.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township