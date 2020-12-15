I could not agree more with your Dec. 5 editorial, “The heated post-election rhetoric needs to be turned down.” One of the reasons the rhetoric continues to spiral into a dangerous place is the lack of leadership from many state and federally elected officials who refuse to acknowledge facts, the election results and the legitimacy thereof.
Unfortunately, it’s become apparent in the past couple of days that many of these leaders are willfully and maliciously assaulting the Constitution of the United States of America and the democratic principles that have served as the pillars and backbone of this Democracy since its founding.
We have now watched 18 state attorney generals file a frivolous lawsuit seeking to disenfranchise millions of voters, including here in Pennsylvania. Even more disconcerting, 106 members of the House of Representatives, including Guy Reschenthaler, pledged their support to this meritless political charade. These actions, in my opinion, are disqualifying for any citizen wishing to hold public office in a Democracy.
Politics aside, the citizens of Pennsylvania's 14th Congressional District deserve much better than Mr. Reschenthaler, who should resign immediately.
I am not naïve enough to expect that Mr. Reschenthaler will heed my advice. However, I urge my neighbors in Southwestern Pennsylvania regardless of political leanings to band together and identify a candidate, or candidates, who would better serve the 14th. This is not about Republicans versus Democrats. We should all focus on electing a candidate in 2022 who will defend this Democracy and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Rory Hassler
Washington