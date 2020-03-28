HIT: Plays, concerts, and all other types of live performances have been called off here and around the world due to the coronavirus. Such measures are necessary, of course, but it’s a letdown for members of the public who had tickets and presents a hardship for performers who rely on treading the boards or making their way around a fretboard to pay the mortgage and put food on the table. During what could be a hiatus lasting a couple of months or longer, some performers are going online and keeping it simple to stay in touch with fans. A more high-profile example is set to happen Sunday, when Elton John will be hosting a “living room” concert that will air on Fox-TV and iHeartRadio. Alicia Keys, Tim McGraw and Billie Jo Armstrong are among the artists participating. They’ll all be playing live from their homes, using cellphones, basic cameras and audio equipment. It’s aimed at saluting health-care workers and boosting spirits, something we all could really use right now.
MISS: Stress levels are, for good reason, running high as people worry about their health, the health of family and friends, and their livelihoods. It’s not a time for pranks and practical jokes. But that hasn’t stopped some people from giving it a try, with unfortunate results. In New Jersey, a man is being charged with making terroristic threats after he intentionally coughed on a grocery store worker and claimed he had the coronavirus. And in Luzerne County, officials are pursuing charges against a woman described as “a chronic problem” in the community after she intentionally coughed on $35,000 worth of food in a grocery store. All of it had to be tossed. Not only should she be prosecuted, she should pay back the grocery store in full once this is over.
MISS: The Word of Life Church near Greensburg ended up getting a load of unwanted publicity when it opened its doors to about 200 parishioners last Sunday, despite other churches canceling services and health officials warning against large gatherings. Tom Walters, the church’s senior pastor, even used the occasion to suggest that the coronavirus “could possibly be, disguised in everything else, a direct attack on the church.” Not long after, Walters got his head out of the sand and realized he and his church were facing a monumental backlash. He took to Facebook to apologize, saying that the decision to keep the church open “was not out of arrogance or defiance, but solely for the purpose of praying for our church, community and nation.” That’s all good and fine, but if an outbreak can be traced to that service, it will be on Walters’ conscience.
HIT: The city of Washington is one of many municipalities that have declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. Mayor Scott Putnam said it was “just a proactive measure if the response requires greater cooperation between government agencies and is in no way meant to heighten the anxiety people are already experiencing.” That seems reasonable to us, but apparently it’s a step too far for Councilman Matt Staniszewski, who said the declaration fuels fear and panic. He further suggested that “we should keep calm, follow the CDC guidelines and listen to our medical community.” That’s sound advice, but how does the emergency declaration deviate from that? Staniszewski’s criticisms make no sense.