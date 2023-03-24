France Pension Tensions

Associated Press

A protester throws cardboard to feed burning pallets during a demonstration at Concorde square near the National Assembly in Paris last week.

MISS: If you’ve watched television news over the last week or so, you’ve undoubtedly seen images of angry protests in France – rocks being hurled, police charging, fires being set and tear gas filling the air. Are the French protesting an unjust war? Racism? Flagrant police brutality? No, they are furious because the eligible retirement age in France has been raised from 62 to 64. French president Emmanuel Macron has insisted that the change needs to be made to protect the solvency of the public pension system, particularly in light of falling birth rates. It should be noted that, even at 64, the French can still retire before workers in Britain, the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia and Spain. That Macron worked around the French legislature to make the change is cause for concern. And it has been said that the French love a good protest. But the protesters will have a hard time finding much sympathy from workers elsewhere in the world who will have to toil on their 65th birthdays or beyond.

