On Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a seemingly anodyne resolution offering condolences to Turkey and Syria following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake that killed at least 50,000 people. The resolution applauds “the heroic work” of humanitarian aid workers, praises the response of governments and nongovernmental agencies to the disaster and “urges the international community to support heroic disaster response efforts.” The support was so overwhelming, it received 414 votes in support across party lines. There were, in fact, only two “Nay” votes – they were cast by Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, and the tirelessly provocative Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican from Georgia. What was there to dislike about the bill? That sympathy was being relayed to people outside the United States’ borders? That it condemned the brutal, Putin-backed Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad and its diversion of humanitarian aid? Or were they just trying to be headline-grabbing trolls? They should explain themselves.
