Neither actor Matthew McConaughey nor reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner have ever served in an elected office of any sort, but they both apparently believe that they have what it takes to lead two of the biggest states in the union. Jenner is reportedly thinking about running for governor of California as the current governor, Gavin Newsom, faces a probable recall election later this year, and McConaughey has talked about running for governor of Texas, and was even well ahead of incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott in a recent Dallas Morning News poll. Of course, both Jenner and McConaughey are entitled to advocate for causes or even run for elected office, but should inexperienced celebrities really be leading the two largest states in the union? If they are serious about it, they ought to start at a lower, less glamorous elected office and show voters what they are made of.
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and we can be glad there is so much more awareness of child abuse and neglect than there was in decades past. On the other hand, there’s plenty of concern that the pressures of the pandemic, from lost jobs to social isolation, is leading to an uptick in child abuse cases. To mark the month, Washington County Children and Youth Services has placed blue pinwheels outside county buildings to raise awareness. For the first time ever, they have also put together a prevention tool kit with information and resources. Anne Schlegel, the agency’s administrator, pointed out that it take communities to help stamp out child abuse, and we should all be watchful for its signs.
The number of people who die due to accidents on our streets and highways has been steadily declining for years, thanks to roads and vehicles with better designs and safety improvements, greater awareness of and increased penalties for driving under the influence, and other factors. This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that, in 2020, the commonwealth recorded its second-lowest number of highway fatalities ever. On the down side, 70 more people died last year compared to the record low of 1,059 in 2020. No one is quite sure why highway fatalities increased both in the state and nationally in 2020, when many drivers stayed off roads due to the pandemic, but we hope this is a statistical blip and the numbers continue to trend downward.
The rollout of coronavirus vaccines in Pennsylvania has hardly been perfect, and the long period in which it was limited to older residents or those with pre-existing conditions led some residents to head to neighboring states to get their shots. But it has to be said that, when compared to other states, Pennsylvania is doing pretty well when it comes to getting its residents vaccinated. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Pennsylvania sits at No. 10 among the 50 states for first doses that have been administered, fifth among all 50 states for total doses. Close to half of all residents have now received at least one dose. The key now is getting shots in the arms of those who are reluctant to be vaccinated, because for every person vaccinated, the closer we will get to normal.