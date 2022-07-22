This week, the temperature hit 104 degrees in Britain. That wouldn’t be so out of the ordinary in, say, Saudi Arabia or even Alabama, but in a part of Europe where typical afternoon high temperatures in July are in the low- to- mid-70s, it’s a jaw-dropper. Climate scientists have been urgently sounding the alarm, saying that extreme weather events like this will become increasingly common as the climate changes. This week, the Observer-Reporter looked at some local residents who, in their own way, are trying to help stem global warming and make the world more habitable for young people who can’t yet participate in policy debates. For instance, David Wray, a fourth-grade science teacher at Washington Park Elementary School, has started a club that has students bringing their own reusable straws to school. He explained, “I try to focus on what I can do, and what they can do. I try to always look at the positive possibilities, instead of the negative ones that will keep me up at night.”

