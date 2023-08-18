HIT: For anyone whose concerns about climate change have been heightened by this summer’s wildfires, storms and record-setting temperatures, The New York Times had a headline that allowed for a rare bit of optimism: “The clean energy future is arriving faster than you think.” The story reported on how, even in areas where fossil fuels have reigned supreme, the transition to cleaner, renewable energy is happening quickly. Evidence of that switch could be found in the announcement this week that 54 locations in Pennsylvania will be installing electric vehicle charging stations through grant dollars included in the infrastructure law Congress approved last year. This is the first round of projects, and more will follow. Three locations will be in Washington County and one in Greene County. Probably before we know it, charging stations for electric vehicles will be commonplace. U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said, “This funding will allow us to deploy electric vehicle charging stations across our commonwealth – from cities to suburbs to rural areas – promoting energy security, creating jobs and reducing our carbon footprint.”

