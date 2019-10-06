President Trump’s Twitter feed has never been marked by subtlety or restraint, but amid the unfolding events of the impeachment inquiry this week, Trump went way over the top when he accused one of his primary investigators, Congressman Adam Schiff, of committing treason. He further suggested Schiff should be arrested. For what? If, as Trump frequently asserts, the accusations being leveled against him in the impeachment inquiry are baseless, or “fake news,” then he should cooperate with investigators and let that fact become apparent through a public airing of the facts. He should also stop using overheated rhetoric one would expect from an embattled dictator, not the leader of a democracy where oversight and accountability come with the job.
Obesity is, on the one hand, a disease of affluence. In the Western world, food is abundant. But it is, on the other, a disease of poverty. Children who live in low-income households are more likely to be overweight because they lack access to full-service grocery stores, parks and recreation programs. A lot of attention has been paid to obesity in this country, but it is a worldwide problem. And it could end up getting worse in the decades ahead, according to data released this week by the World Obesity Federation, which represents doctors and scientists around the world. The organization shared data with the British newspaper The Guardian that 250 million children around the world will be obese by 2030. Right now, there are 150 million obese children. The World Obesity Federation fears that health outcomes for children will worsen due to the expanding waistlines, and health care systems will be overwhelmed. “What we are seeing is a rising tide that has not been addressed in the policy world sufficiently,” said Tim Lobstein, the federation’s policy director. Clearly, it’s time to redouble our efforts when it comes to fighting obesity.
The fight for the presidency and control of the U.S. Senate in 2020 are already generating plenty of sound and fury, but we still have an election to get through next month that will determine who leads our communities and how local tax dollars will be spent. These contests tend not to generate a lot of drama or voter interest, but they are nevertheless vitally important. That being the case, new voters, or those who want to change their party affiliation, have until Monday to get registered or notify their local elections office. They can also go to the website www.votespa.com. As Thomas Jefferson observed, “We do not have government by the majority. We have government by the majority who participate.”
Some of the musicians atop the charts nowadays include Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Taylor Swift and ... the Beatles. Yes, a band that broke up in 1970 is now atop the British music charts thanks to the band’s classic album “Abbey Road” being reissued for its 50th anniversary with a shiny new mix. It will likely leap into the Top 10 in the United States as well. It is, of course, a testament to the album’s enduring quality that it is still selling so well so long after its debut. It’s anyone’s guess how music sales will be tabulated in 2069, but it seems highly probable that people will still be listening to “Abbey Road” when it turns 100.