In the weeks before Christmas, both the Observer-Reporter and the Herald-Standard are looking at nonprofit organizations within Washington, Greene and Fayette counties in a series called Helping the Helpers. The articles highlight the important work these organizations carry out and how people can support them, whether through donations of money and time, or through goods and services. For instance, the Washington Jazz Society takes donations of gently used instruments that are used in music lessons for young people in the area. And Elana’s Blessings offers beauty sessions for women battling cancer. It’s a season of giving, and these groups deserve wholehearted support.

