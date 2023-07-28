HIT: Everybody hates politicians, right? Well, maybe not as much as we might think. Members of Congress tend to be reelected, and most local and state officials end up keeping their jobs when they come before voters. Some run unopposed. Sure, in recent years, presidents have been lightning rods for animosity and criticism, but most Americans have fairly rosy views of presidents once they leave the Oval Office, as shown by a recent Gallup poll. And now, a poll freshly released from Morning Consult shows that most Americans are pretty satisfied with their governors. The poll finds that only three governors have approval ratings below 50% – Katie Hobbs of Arizona, Tate Reeves of Mississippi and Tina Kotek of Oregon. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro has 56% approval, which is exactly the percentage of the vote he received last November. Two of the most popular governors in the country are Phil Scott, a Republican in deep-blue Vermont, and Andy Beshear, a Democrat in very-red Kentucky. They have 76% and 64% approval ratings, respectively. If you want to go into politics and be popular, being a governor seems to be the route to go.
