We’re at time of year where we are concerned with the decidedly earthly concerns of eating, spending time with family and getting Christmas shopping done in an inflationary time. But, last week, the Carnegie Science Center opened a new permanent exhibit, “Mars: The Next Giant Leap,” which examines what it would be like to start a colony on the Red Planet. It would not be easy, to say the very least. You would basically have to launch a civilization from scratch, and it wouldn’t be easy on an orb where the temperature hovers around 100 below, there’s extremely little oxygen, no water, and relatively few inhabitants. Basically, it makes staying at one of those Arctic research stations seem like a stay at a timeshare in Hawaii. But “Mars: The Next Giant Leap” invites us to think about how we can make life on this planet better and more sustainable. The Carnegie Science Center gets a lot of students visiting, but the “Mars” exhibit will stimulate thought and discussion no matter your age.

