HIT: For better or worse, Americans accumulate a lot of stuff. It can create clutter in our dwellings, but it also keeps the economy rolling – deciding to get a better grade of toaster or grab one of those shirts that look good on the store mannequin is helping to keep money circulating and people employed. And people just outgrow things, they wear out or people die and leave behind a raft of possessions. A story in last weekend’s Observer-Reporter looked at how thrift stores in the region handle the tsunami of goods they receive. Goodwill employees have, in fact, described it as “a river,” and part of their job is to keep it flowing. When it comes down to it, thrift stores are a win-win for everyone. They give unwanted goods a second life, and if there are no takers, the items often end up being recycled. And the proceeds go toward such worthwhile endeavors as job training or helping unhoused individuals get back on their feet. U.S. National Thrift Store Day is looming over the horizon on Aug. 17, and that should remind us of the vital place the stores have in our communities.

