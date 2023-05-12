HIT: Newton Minow had been out of the headlines for decades when he died last weekend at the age of 97, so a couple of generations of Americans had never heard of him, or had only the most glancing familiarity with him. But he was considered one of the top newsmakers of 1961, alongside John F. Kennedy and Elizabeth Taylor. The reason? As chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, Minow set off a storm when he declared that American television was “a vast wasteland.” Of course, much of what Minnow decried then is now considered classic, such as beloved series like “Gunsmoke,” “Perry Mason” and “The Andy Griffith Show,” and are high art compared to the reality shows, dumdum yack-fests and other mindless filler spread across the hundreds of channels Americans now have access to. But Minow’s agitation at the state of television more than 60 years ago played a part in elevating the stature of network newscasts, launching the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the creation of “Sesame Street,” which is still on the air today. Minow was also behind pioneering efforts to put communications satellites into space. For his obituary, he told The New York Times, “I went to the White House and told President Kennedy that these communications satellites were more important than sending men into space, because they would send ideas into space, and ideas last longer than people.”
