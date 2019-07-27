MISS: We support referring to someone who leads a committee or elected body as a “chairwoman” or even “chairperson” if they happen to not be male. We are perfectly fine with “councilwoman” or “council member,” as most reasonable people would be. But the leaders of Berkeley, Calif., have made themselves look a trifle ridiculous by trying to remove gender entirely from the city’s law books. After a unanimous vote by its city council last week, manholes will now be referred to as “maintenance holes,” brothers and sisters will only be known as “siblings,” and “he” or “she” will be replaced by “they.” Thankfully, city employees will not be penalized if they continue to – gasp! – refer to someone’s male sibling as a brother, or let slip the word “manhole.” While Berkeley’s leaders might well have laudable goals, we find it hard to believe they don’t have more pressing battles to fight.
HIT: South Fayette Township purchased the site of the Star City movie theater off Route 50 a decade ago with the notion of turning it into a community center. That never happened, and the growing Allegheny County township has been trying to offload the site ever since. The township’s commissioners finally succeeded July 17, when they accepted a $3.5 million bid from the Pittsburgh-based Burns & Scalo real estate company. The company plans on using the site for retail and restaurants, and it will complement the evolving Newbury Market, which sits just across Route 50 from it. Commissioner Joseph Horowitz undoubtedly spoke for everyone on South Fayette’s board after the vote when he said, “I feel like the weight of the world is off my shoulders today.”
HIT: Kudos once again to officials in South Strabane Township, who are making a strong push to recycle glass in their community and beyond. When the township’s current recycling hauler, Waste Management, decided to stop accepting glass, township officials jumped into action. This week, supervisors approved an Aug. 24 glass recycling event in the parking lot of the township building that will be just for township residents. But they’re looking ahead to a broader recycling event Sept. 28 to be hosted by the Pennsylvania Resources Council, and have their eyes on a permanent glass recycling facility for residents. Keep up the good work, folks.
HIT: Scores of people play pickleball at Canonsburg’s Town Park, and they now have some sparkling new courts on which to play the game, which combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. Avid player and Town Park pickleball coordinator Doug McKenery credits 1972 Olympic javelin medalist and Canonsburg native Bill Schmidt for getting the ball rolling by encouraging the local pickleball group to seek matching donations after he donated $5,000 toward the project. The money came in through grants, donations and fundraisers, and the courts were dedicated last Saturday. Congratulations to all who were involved in this project.