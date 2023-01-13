Brownsville was once a pretty vibrant place – so vibrant, in fact, that legend has it that Ray Charles worked up the R&B classic “What’d I Say” at a club there during a late-night jam session. But, for years now, large parts of the Fayette County borough have been an eerie, boarded-up ghost town, its glory days an increasingly distant memory. However, a grassroots organization is seeking to inject new life into the community. Forming out of a Facebook discussion group, about 30 people showed up for an in-person meeting in November, and it’s drawn the attention of Fayette County’s commissioners and state Rep. Ryan Warner. Revitalizing a community like Brownsville is not an easy process, but community involvement is an essential part of that endeavor. Those interested in the group can contact Northsidecommunitydiscussion@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- No business between neighbors
- Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
- National Aviary announces new seasonal theme
- Local performing arts organizations collaborate to bring story of Fannie Lou Hamer to Pittsburgh
- Point Park University's dance program recognized as one of the best in the U.S.
- TV listings moving to Observer-Reporter daily edition
- GO! Charts 01-13-23
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Apr 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.