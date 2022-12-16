Greene County officials are able to continue expanding broadband capabilities to underserved areas thanks to a $1 million donation from CNX Foundation. In partnership with Kinetic by Windstream, the money will be used to install 31 miles of fiber cable, providing high-speed internet to 103 customers in Gray, Morris and Richhill townships. It marks the third project undertaken by the county to help its rural residents have reliable internet service. The first $3 million project used CARES Act funding to upgrade online speeds for 8,300 homes and businesses in Waynesburg, Carmichaels and Mount Morris. And a $2.5 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission, supplemented by a $2.7 million match from Kinetic will bring high-speed connections to 767 customers on the county’s southern border. Having the ability to reliably join in an online world is something most people take for granted. The continued expansion of availability in Greene is important to keep the county residents and businesses competitive.

