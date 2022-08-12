The grief of losing a child in a school shooting is almost impossible to fully comprehend. But imagine if a snake-oil salesman with a national platform recklessly claims to thousands of followers that your child never existed, that they were “crisis actors” and that your grief is fake and part of a larger nefarious plot? That’s exactly what happened to the parents of the children who were brutally murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn., in 2012. Radio show host Alex Jones claimed the whole horrific event was a hoax, and, as a result, harassed and threatened the Newtown parents. This was, as Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson put it, “unspeakably vile.” Last week, Jones received his comeuppance from a jury in Austin, Texas, when he was ordered to pay almost $50 million in damages to the Newtown families. Jones was forced to admit on the stand that, yes, what happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School was “100% real.” Jones faces additional lawsuits and, likely, additional humiliation. Maybe it will convince other hucksters and scam artists like Jones that, in the end, you can’t lie with impunity.

