Pennsylvania has long had a litter problem, and it becomes more painfully apparent every summer along our roadways. With more people traveling and no snow to obscure it, you can see trash strewn along interstate highways. It hardly makes the commonwealth seem like an inviting place for visitors who are driving through. On Monday, the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf announced a statewide anti-litter campaign, “PA Fights Dirty: Every Litter Bit Matters.” The campaign has a simple goal – to get the many Pennsylvanians who say they disapprove of littering but do it anyway to put their refuse in a trash can. Wolf administration officials pointed out at the campaign’s launch that litter can cause environmental problems and costs the state about $350 million to clean up every year. We think Pennsylvanians would be better served if they cleaned up after themselves, freeing up that $350 million for other purposes.

