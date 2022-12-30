One month ago, Pam Snyder became a former state representative following almost a decade in Harrisburg, and, before that, almost a decade as a county commissioner in Greene County. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the region who is more knowledgeable about the workings of government on either the local or state level. In an interview that appeared in the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard this week, Snyder reflected on issues facing the state and region and how things became uglier and more brutal in the Legislature during her time there. She pointed out, “It’s going to take people looking at the candidates again for who they are and what they stand for, rather than for what political party they belong to. ... If you’re not electing people who are doing the job for the right reasons, then it’s just going to continue to deteriorate.” Voters would be wise to heed Snyder’s warning.
George Santos was elected to Congress in November from a district on Long Island, N.Y., hasn’t even taken office yet, but already seems bound for a spot in the history books. Not for any outstanding achievement, mind you, but for being a liar on what appears to be a staggering scale. After an investigation by The New York Times, the Republican was forced to come clean on a resume he says he “embellished.” But Santos’ “embellishments” go well beyond making a job title sound more important than it actually is or adding an extra skill or two. Instead, Santos lied about where he attended college, what degrees he earned, his wealth, his business background, his family background, even his religious background – he claimed he was Jewish, but now insists he meant he was merely “Jew-ish,” thanks to some Jewish heritage in his family tree. Santos created what columnist Charlie Sykes aptly called a “Babel of Fabulism.” That Santos’ deceit was not uncovered before he was elected is a failure in many corners, from Democratic opposition researchers to Republican gatekeepers and media watchdogs within the congressional district.
We’re just hours from the start of a new year, and that’s traditionally a time when people decide to get a fresh start in their lives by shaving off a few pounds, exercising more, accumulating less clutter, that kind of thing. As a story in this week’s Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard noted, one of the best things anyone can do to improve their health is kicking the cigarette habit. Despite steep declines in smoking rates over the last several decades, smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the United States. In Pennsylvania, it’s estimated that 22,000 adults die every year as a result of smoking-related illnesses. Breaking the physical and psychological addiction of smoking can be tough, but it can pay great dividends over time. The risk of heart attacks, stroke and cancer decrease for smokers, and health care costs for everyone also decrease. Smokers should make 2023 the year they decide to free themselves from tobacco.
