One month ago, Pam Snyder became a former state representative following almost a decade in Harrisburg, and, before that, almost a decade as a county commissioner in Greene County. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone in the region who is more knowledgeable about the workings of government on either the local or state level. In an interview that appeared in the Observer-Reporter and Herald-Standard this week, Snyder reflected on issues facing the state and region and how things became uglier and more brutal in the Legislature during her time there. She pointed out, “It’s going to take people looking at the candidates again for who they are and what they stand for, rather than for what political party they belong to. ... If you’re not electing people who are doing the job for the right reasons, then it’s just going to continue to deteriorate.” Voters would be wise to heed Snyder’s warning.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription