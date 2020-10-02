Former Vice President Joe Biden will never be confused with Stephen Douglas or Abraham Lincoln as a debater. His performance in the first presidential debate Tuesday night was nothing to write home about. President Trump’s was something to write home about, but not in a good way. The leader of the free world seemed more primed for a bar fight than a debate, constantly interrupting, shouting, sneering and running roughshod over debate rules his campaign agreed to follow. Then, of course, he couldn’t quite bring himself to condemn white supremacy when given the opportunity. Almost 60 years to the day after the first televised presidential debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, Tuesday night’s debate was an astonishing low point in the history of these debates.
Terms like “icon” and “legend” are tossed around way too casually, but within Washington County, Jack Piatt lived up to the “legend” designation. With grit and entrepreneurial spirit, he founded Millcraft Industries, and was a prime mover behind the development of Southpointe, which is now home to 300 businesses, 1,000 residents and a locus of economic activity in the northern part of Washington County. Piatt died last weekend at the age of 92, and has been fondly remembered by colleagues and elected officials for his vision and moxie. Mike Swisher, a principal Horizon Properties, which is based in Southpointe, offered this remembrance to the Observer-Reporter: “Jack was tireless and a grand thinker with great ideas. You’d say you’re going to build a house, he’d say, ‘Let’s build a city.’”
One of the more noteworthy revelations of The New York Times‘ blockbuster examination of President Trump’s tax returns is that he has deducted $70,000 worth of work from hairstylists as a business expense. Obviously, most everyday American men don’t deduct the $15 haircuts they get every month or so, and it’s questionable whether Trump is getting value for his money. But the fact that Trump was able to claim such a staggering amount as a business expense is evidence enough that our tax system needs to be reformed. The fact that Trump paid no federal income taxes for years and only paid $750 in others should be eye-opening to everyone who makes $17,900 or more every year – that’s because $17,900 is the rate at which a single adult with no children has to pay $750 or more in income tax.
The United States has thankfully come a long way since the days when thousands of Americans were members of the Ku Klux Klan, both in the North and the South. But the organization, and its rancid peddling of hate, has never fully gone away. That is evidenced by the Klan flyers that have been turning up in recent days at homes in Greene County. Kris Kreuzer, a resident of Morris Township, told the Observer-Reporter that “the hair stood up on the back of my neck” when she saw the flyer. Residents of Greene and Washington counties need to stand up and speak out against the everything represented by the Klan and all other white supremacists.