HIT: There’s been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the high turnover rate among American teachers and the problems in replenishing their ranks. For that reason, any school would be wise to hang onto an educator as dedicated as Brittney Bell. The fifth-grade instructor at Carmichaels Elementary School in Greene County is one of 12 teachers across the state who are in the running to be the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year for 2024. Justin Ward, a life skills teacher at Laurel Highlands High School in Fayette County, is also a finalist. As the Observer-Reporter reported this week, Bell has “wild ideas and a big heart,” doing things like transforming her room into a space station or surgical room to discuss career possibilities with students. Bell said she believes teaching needs to be “relationship-driven.” She explained, “It’s not just about them doing well on the state tests or scoring high. They need to know that no matter what they do educationally, you are in their corner.” And those students are lucky to have a teacher like Bell.
