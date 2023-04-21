HIT: Anyone who is steeped in Beatles lore is aware of the elaborate urban legend that spread across America in 1969 that Paul McCartney had died in a car accident three years before and had been replaced by a body double, with clues scattered on album sleeves and in songs. Well, the people who promulgate online conspiracy theories – we’re talking about the same folks who have peddled convoluted tales that John F. Kennedy Jr. is still alive and a supporter of Donald Trump – have borrowed a note from the “Paul is Dead” saga by claiming that Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. John Fetterman was replaced by a body double during his stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment of clinical depression. Of course, left unsaid is how exactly you would find a body double for Fetterman, who stands at almost 7 feet tall. Fetterman himself amusingly spoofed this slice of fringe-produced insanity in an online video accompanied by the 1981 hit “Just the Two of Us” by Bill Withers and Grover Washington Jr. After his hospitalization and health travails, it’s encouraging to see that Fetterman’s sense of humor – and social-media savvy – have returned.
