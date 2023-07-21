MISS: Gallup recently polled Americans on their retrospective views of recent presidents, and the fact that John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan remain the most popular was not all that surprising. In fact, Donald Trump and Richard Nixon were the only two of nine recent presidents who fell below 50% in retrospective approval. What was surprising about the survey was that neither Lyndon Johnson nor Gerald Ford was included because, according to Gallup, about 20% of Americans could not offer an opinion on them in a poll that was conducted five years ago. Granted, Ford was only president for a little more than two years, but should be highly regarded almost 50 years later for how he steadied the nation after the Watergate debacle. And Johnson’s presidency was enormously consequential. He signed Medicare and Medicaid into law, launched the War on Poverty, ended restrictive immigration laws and championed civil rights. On the minus side, the Vietnam War escalated on his watch and helped bring his presidency to an end. The fact that Johnson and Ford have apparently been forgotten by so many Americans is an indication that we have a bad case of historical amnesia.

