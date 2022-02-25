U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, the Mt. Lebanon Democrat and U.S. Senate candidate, has been steadily rounding up big-name endorsements in the eastern part of Pennsylvania, including Jim Kenney, Philadelphia’s mayor. On a recent visit to the City of Brotherly Love, Lamb was seen at campaign events in the company of political consultant Billy Miller, who was convicted of tax evasion in 2018 and served time in federal prison. Also seen at one Lamb campaign event was Bobby Henon, a former member of Philadelphia’s city council who was convicted on federal corruption charges last year. One Democratic Lamb supporter told The Philadelphia Inquirer, “This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. This guy’s nuts. (Lamb) comes to the city of Philadelphia, they’re bringing him around convicted felons. It’s hurting this guy who we’re trying to help.” Lamb would be wise to listen to this anonymous Democrat’s advice.
One of the premier public institutions in the country, the University of Michigan has been embroiled in one controversy after another in recent months, including the removal of its president due to an undisclosed romantic relationship with a subordinate. It earned more unwanted headlines this week when its men’s basketball coach, Juwan Howard, slapped an assistant coach with the University of Wisconsin squad after a game. Howard was fined $40,000 and suspended for the rest of the regular season. He also issued an apology, saying that upon reflection he realized his behavior was “unacceptable.” Other officials with the university vowed this would be an occasion for reflection and learning. One wonders, however, if the fine and five-game suspension is enough. As one Detroit Free Press columnist pointed out, few rank-and-file workers would be welcomed back on the job if they struck another employee.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has made available to school districts a free COVID-19 testing program that, officials have hoped, would help stop outbreaks of the virus and keep students and teachers in classrooms. However, Spotlight PA reported last week that few school districts have taken advantage of the program. Of the 500 school districts across the commonwealth, a mere 128 have signed up. According to Spotlight PA, it’s not that districts are disinterested for political or other reasons, it’s just that overworked and burned-out staff don’t have the time to handle testing along with all their other duties. Edward Zelich, superintendent of the Charleroi Area School District, told Spotlight PA, “I don’t have the heart to say we’re going to add one more thing now.” The pandemic has brought many things to light, including the fact that school personnel are often being asked to do too much with too little.
On Friday, Cheyney University near Philadelphia is celebrating its 185th anniversary, and has the distinction of being the longest-running Black institution of higher learning in the country. Attorney and Philadelphia Tribune columnist Michael Coard pointed out this week that Cheyney came into being a full 28 years before slavery was abolished in 1865. Initially known as the African Institute and then the Institute for Colored Youth, it was purchased by the state 100 years ago and became part of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education in 1983. During this Black History Month, it should be a point of pride for everyone in the commonwealth that it is home to the nation’s first historically Black university.