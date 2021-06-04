Between declining enrollment and escalating tuition costs, officials at America’s colleges and universities have plenty to worry about. But the Penn State Faculty Senate recently decided to confront the pressing problem of calling freshmen, well, freshmen. The body approved a measure that would remove language it described as too “male-centric,” and suggested replacing those terms with more gender-neutral descriptions. This means that “upperclassmen” will be tossed aside in favor of “upper division,” for example. No doubt, the intentions of Penn State’s faculty senate are well-meaning – promoting diversity and inclusion should be a goal at all institutions of higher education – but is there a single female college or university student anywhere in the world who has been offended by the use of the terms “freshmen” or “upperclassmen”? The terms are so commonplace, they’ve largely become dissociated with any kind of gender designation. When people hear about students who are “freshmen,” we’d bet 99% of them think of both men and women. This seems like a solution to a problem that doesn’t really exist.
President Biden traveled to Tulsa, Okla., Tuesday to mark the 100th anniversary of the massacre that killed an estimated 300 Black residents and destroyed the city’s bustling Black business district. Biden delivered a speech there that was both passionate and insightful. The president pointed out how the Tulsans whose businesses were destroyed were denied the opportunity to accumulate and pass along wealth, and how similar laws and customs prevented that from happening in many parts of the United States in the 20th century. It’s a part of American history that should not be swept under the rug. Biden said, “Some injustices are so heinous, so horrific, so grievous, they cannot be buried, no matter how hard people try. Only with truth can come healing.”
Albert P. Delsandro was mayor of Donora for 20 years, a district director the United Steelworkers and the first person from the borough to enlist in World War II when the United States was drawn into the hostilities. A memorial park with his name on it is in Donora, and it has been in need of restoration. The park is now being given a new look, thanks to murals created by Brian Dumm, an artist and illustrator from Ebensburg. Drawing inspiration from propaganda posters, the murals look back on the two world wars, and America’s involvement in Korea and Vietnam. The service of Delsandro and other veterans deserves to be remembered, and the new look the memorial is taking on will help in that effort.
Maybe he was just swept up in the loopy spirit of the event, but Michael Flynn, one of former President Trump’s national security advisers, proclaimed at a QAnon-linked conference last weekend that there would be no problem if a military coup happened in the United States like the one that unfolded in Myanmar earlier this year. Flynn said there was “no reason” we shouldn’t have a coup, and added, “It should happen here.” When talk started to circulate that Flynn, a retired three-star general, might be subject to a court-martial for those remarks, he walked them back and accused the media of “manipulating” his comments. But they can be seen on video, and this is the same Michael Flynn who suggested late last year on the far-right Newsmax cable network that Trump should deploy the military to swing states to rerun the presidential vote, despite there being no evidence whatsoever that any kind of widespread fraud occurred in them. That Flynn was once national security adviser should run a chill up the spine of every American.