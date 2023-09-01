Day care

MetroCreative

HIT: Sixty years ago, there were fewer women in the workforce, and those who did work often quit their jobs once they became pregnant. Now, 77% of women in their prime working years are employed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, and many of those women will stay on the job until the birth of their children. That’s why legislation like the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act is necessary. it was recently enacted after being championed by Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey for more than a decade. It builds on previous protections that had been put in place for pregnant workers, and mandates that reasonable accommodations be made for pregnant women in the workplace, such as allowing additional bathroom breaks, stools for workers whose job demands a lot of standing, and being excused from strenuous activities. The new law has won the endorsement of groups as diverse as the American Civil Liberties Union, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Retail Federation and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. At an event in Pittsburgh this week, Casey said, “We had to fill the gap ... that employers could exploit (by) forcing that pregnant worker to choose between the job and a healthy pregnancy.”

