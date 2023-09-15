HIT: With school back in session and colder weather looming over the horizon, that means that the number of respiratory illnesses circulating is bound to increase – including COVID-19. While the pandemic has largely passed, people are still being infected by the coronavirus, and it still remains a threat to those with compromised immune systems, those whose health is frail and individuals who have not been vaccinated. This week, both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) signed off on a new booster shot that promises to enhance protection. As with previous shots, the booster offers no guarantee when it comes to catching COVID-19 – that can still happen, particularly if you are unmasked in crowded indoor events – but it makes it much more likely you will be able to avoid severe illness or hospitalization. Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC, said in a statement, “We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19.”
