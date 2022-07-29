Die-hard supporters of former President Trump have been urging Washington County commissioners for months to audit the county’s 2020 general election vote, even though there is not a single iota of evidence that there was any fraud in the county – or anywhere else – that would have changed the outcome. Now, they have offered a “compromise,” calling instead for a ballot referendum asking county voters whether they want to stop using electronic voting machines and switch to paper ballots. Register of Wills James Roman and Monongahela resident Ashley Duff presented petitions to the board last week that they say contained 2,100 signatures from registered voters asking for a referendum. The problem, though, is the group cited the wrong section of the state’s election code, and they need a little more than 5,000 signatures to get the question on the ballot. Setting aside these problems, wouldn’t it be a massive waste of time to get rid of machines purchased for almost $3 million in 2019 that seem to be working perfectly well? Another observation: One assumes that if a referendum ever does come before voters and is approved, supporters will be perfectly happy with the result. They will believe it was a clean and fair election, even though residents cast their ballots on – yes – electronic voting machines.
“Hillbilly Elegy” author and Ohio GOP Senate candidate J.D. Vance has reportedly been running an extraordinarily lackluster campaign in the Buckeye State, and it has his fellow Republicans worried. Throughout his time in politics, Vance has come off as a mean and joyless scold, and that image was certainly fortified this week when it was reported that Vance told students at a Christian high school in California last year that married couples should stay together if their union has gone bad for the sake of their children. He also believes they should also stick it out even if the marriage has become violent. Vance observed that some people “shift spouses like they change their underwear.” Vance may hate divorce, but his comments are divorced from reality – divorce rates have fallen from the peaks of the 1970s and 1980s, and children in violent homes have higher rates of mortality and behavioral issues. Vance’s ill-considered thoughts on marriage make it clear that if he loses in November, he probably shouldn’t consider family counseling as a career option.
Edward B. Dunlap Jr. started a janitorial supply business in his basement in 1968 and ended up owning more than 75 businesses over the course of his life, including the billion-dollar CentiMark Corp., a commercial and flooring company based in Southpointe. Dunlap died last weekend at age 83, and was widely remembered throughout the Pittsburgh region not only for his business acumen, but also for his wide-ranging philanthropy. He and his wife donated the largest gift in St. Clair Hospital’s history, and the hospital’s conference center and outpatient center are named for them. He was also a benefactor for UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, Saint Vincent College and Meals on Wheels, among many others. These valuable contributions to the region’s life means that Dunlap’s legacy will long endure.
Having merged six of its campuses into two separate universities and gotten an infusion of additional money from Harrisburg, the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) unveiled the third phase of its system redesign last week, and it’s ambitious. PASSHE’s board of governors and Daniel Greenstein, the system’s chancellor, hope to boost enrollment by 20% over the next five years. This could be a challenge, given the declining numbers of graduates expected to come out of Pennsylvania high schools in the years ahead, but the PASSHE hopes to accomplish this by having more adults enroll to earn a degree or enhance their skills. They also hope to increase graduation rates among students who are already enrolled and boost affordability by building partnerships with employers and expanding financial aid. Greenstein told the board that taking these steps would help the state fill its skills gap – right now, 60% of the jobs in Pennsylvania require a higher-education credential, but only 50% of working-age residents have one. Greenstein said, “We can rebuild. We can reinvigorate. We can reinvest.”
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!