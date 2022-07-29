Die-hard supporters of former President Trump have been urging Washington County commissioners for months to audit the county’s 2020 general election vote, even though there is not a single iota of evidence that there was any fraud in the county – or anywhere else – that would have changed the outcome. Now, they have offered a “compromise,” calling instead for a ballot referendum asking county voters whether they want to stop using electronic voting machines and switch to paper ballots. Register of Wills James Roman and Monongahela resident Ashley Duff presented petitions to the board last week that they say contained 2,100 signatures from registered voters asking for a referendum. The problem, though, is the group cited the wrong section of the state’s election code, and they need a little more than 5,000 signatures to get the question on the ballot. Setting aside these problems, wouldn’t it be a massive waste of time to get rid of machines purchased for almost $3 million in 2019 that seem to be working perfectly well? Another observation: One assumes that if a referendum ever does come before voters and is approved, supporters will be perfectly happy with the result. They will believe it was a clean and fair election, even though residents cast their ballots on – yes – electronic voting machines.

A note on comments

Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription