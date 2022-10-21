October is the month that brings us Halloween, falling leaves and football. It’s also when deer-vehicle collisions start to climb in Pennsylvania. The commonwealth is one of the states where the most deer-vehicle collisions happen, right up there with West Virginia, Montana and Missouri, so caution will definitely be in order in the weeks ahead. AAA Central recommends that drivers pay attention to road signs that denote areas that have high levels of deer activity; be especially careful in the early morning and evening, when deer tend to be on the move; use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic; and resist the urge to swerve and take your foot off the brake if a crash is imminent. There are about 1 million car accidents involving deer each year in the United States, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, and following these useful tips could help reduce this number.
