Since the Pennsylvania Turnpike has switched to all electronic tolling since the start of the 2020s, it has resulted in millions of dollars of unpaid tolls. In the 2020-21 fiscal year, the amount reached $104 million, and in the following fiscal year it was $155 million. Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf signed a law that will put additional pressure on scofflaws to pay up. First, it could start the vehicle suspension process if the tolls are not paid after several notices. It also lowers the dollar amount that would trigger a registration suspension from $500 to $250, and allows the Turnpike Commission to go back five years in suspending registrations rather than the current three years. Mark Compton, the Turnpike’s chief executive officer, said the new law will “maximize chances of collecting from those who think it’s OK to ride free. We are here to tell you, it isn’t.” Whether tolls are too high or the Turnpike Commission effectively manages its money are debates worth having. But the simple fact is that if you travel on toll roads, you have to pay for it, just like everyone else.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription