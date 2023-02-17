In the fourth season of “Seinfeld,” when the beloved sitcom was at the height of its powers, there’s an episode where Jerry Seinfeld takes a call from a telemarketer for a long-distance provider. Seinfeld tells the telemarketer that he can’t talk, but asks for their phone number so he can call back. When told by the telemarketer that he can’t give out his number, Seinfeld replies, “Oh, I guess you don’t want people calling you at home?” The telemarketer says no, he does not. This leads Seinfeld to respond, “Well, now you know how I feel.” A state senator in New Jersey is tipping his hat to that “Seinfeld” moment by introducing legislation in his state that’s been nicknamed the “Seinfeld bill.” It would mandate telemarketers say what they are selling within 30 seconds of the start of the call, the business they are representing and a phone number where they can be reached. Telemarketers would also be obliged to put their mailing addresses on their website. This is an idea other states should also explore. Jon Bramnick, the Republican who introduced the bill, explained his legislation “requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls.”

