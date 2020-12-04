During these difficult times, we must all respect the feelings of our family members and friends. Over Thanksgiving, health officials urged celebrations that only included members within the household. Yet, stories have emerged of arguments within families whose members have chosen to abide by the recommendation and stay home. Hearing we’re in “unprecedented” times is tiresome, but there isn’t a more apt description. December brings even more holidays for those of different faiths and beliefs, and celebrations that will also have to be different. The joy and love that’s part of the season can – and should – be experienced differently. Please take it easy on those who chose to do so.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine took early and aggressive action to try to stem the tide of coronavirus cases in the Buckeye State, and won plaudits across the country for his efforts. How have some of his fellow Republicans in Ohio’s legislature decided to repay him? By filing articles of impeachment against him. The lawmakers leading the impeachment drive argue that DeWine should be tossed out of office for mandating the wearing of face masks in public and ordering some businesses to close. DeWine’s response? He wishes these lawmakers would talk to health care workers who are treating those infected with COVID-19, adding, “At some point this foolishness has got to stop. I’m not talking about most Ohioans – just a small number of people who for whatever reason just continue to think act like this is some big joke and this is all some fantasy.”
With their decision to leave Britain and divest themselves of most of their royal duties, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have shown themselves to be royals of a new and different stripe. That point was driven home yet again with the publication of an op-ed in The New York Times Nov. 25 in which Meghan revealed she had suffered a miscarriage this summer, and urged that the silence surrounding miscarriage be broken. Considering how unfortunately common miscarriage is – up to 15 percent of pregnancies end that way – there should be more openness about miscarriage, if only to help women and their families move beyond the pain and grief of losing a child.
The coronavirus pandemic has made some people act horribly, but it has made others act heroically and with uncommon compassion. Rachael Gavlik, an 18-year-old senior at Peters Township High School, is most definitely an example of the latter. Gavlik has created more than 600 knitted fleece blankets that she planned on donating this week to shelters in Washington County and to the Peters Meals on Wheels program. Gavlik hopes the blankets will let the recipients know that someone cares about them. “Especially when you’re going through a tough time, it’s good to know that someone does care,” she explained.