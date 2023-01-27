Remember those unsettling science-fiction movies from way back where everyone just mysteriously disappears in a puff of smoke? Residents of North Charleroi Borough should be feeling that way right now when it comes to their local government. Without any explanation, the borough’s mayor, solicitor and three council members have all resigned. None has commented on why they all quit en masse, and borough residents are left wondering who exactly is in charge there. This is the second Washington County municipality to see mass resignations in recent months, following an exodus by Union Township officials in October. North Charleroi probably should have merged with Charleroi long ago – it only has about 1,300 residents – but that’s another matter for another day. In the meantime, the council members and other officials who are stepping down should be candid with their constituents about why they are leaving.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Latest News
- College basketball broadcaster Billy Packer dies at 82
- Losing the battle but winning the war
- Review: 'RUSH!' proves that Måneskin are here to stay
- Tour of 'Jagged Little Pill' comes to Pittsburgh with CMU grad as one of leads
- Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour' to feature 4 decades of greatest hits
- Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre appoints new artistic director
- Music on The Edge announces its 2023 season
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 25
-
Feb 26
-
Mar 16
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.