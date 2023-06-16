HIT: ”The drop shown in the preliminary data is astonishing.” That’s what crime analyst Jeff Asher had to say recently on the website of The Atlantic about the falling murder rate in the United States so far this year. In 90 cities that have released data, murder is down 12% compared to this time last year. Cities like Atlanta and Milwaukee have seen killings decrease by more than 30%. In Philadelphia, murder rates have fallen by more than 20%, and in New York, they have tumbled by 13%. Asher noted that “any explanation of the current trend must remain in the hypothesis phase for now,” but there are some theories about why this is happening. Federal COVID-19 relief dollars were used by some cities to hire more police officers, and the lifting of COVID restrictions has led to social supports being put back in place, along with programs that help individuals who might be inclined to violence. Whatever the cause, we should hope this encouraging trend continues.
