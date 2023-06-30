HIT: When a portion of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia collapsed earlier this month after a truck carrying gasoline overturned and ignited, most officials projected that the loss of the overpass would close the highway for weeks, leading to major delays and maybe even cause the price of some goods to go up due to the added time and miles to transport them. Amazingly enough, though, that stretch of I-95 reopened last weekend. Crews worked 24/7 and used 2,000 tons of lightweight glass nuggets to fill the underpass, bringing it to surface level, according to the Associated Press. Then, they paved over it to create three lanes of traffic going in each direction. This will allow traffic to flow on the highway while a permanent structure is built. That the road is open again is an inspiring demonstration of both teamwork and leadership.

